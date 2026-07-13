PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
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13.07.2026 14:53:04
EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2364974 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
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14:53
|EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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14:53
|EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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