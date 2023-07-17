EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.07.2023 13:08:01

17.07.2023 / 13:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
