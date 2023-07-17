|
17.07.2023 13:08:01
EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
17.07.2023 CET/CEST

|English

|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany

|www.pvatepla.com


|
1681655 17.07.2023 CET/CEST
