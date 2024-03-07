07.03.2024 10:32:43

EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

07.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1853749  07.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1853749&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PVA TePla AGmehr Analysen

28.02.24 PVA TePla Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.02.24 PVA TePla Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.02.24 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.02.24 PVA TePla Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.23 PVA TePla Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PVA TePla AG 23,08 -0,94% PVA TePla AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen