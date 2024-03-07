|
07.03.2024 10:32:43
EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
