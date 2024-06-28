|
28.06.2024 09:20:24
EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
28.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1935475 28.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:20
|EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
09:20
|EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|PVA TePla-Aktie schwächelt: Hauptversammlung wird bis auf weiteres verschoben (dpa-AFX)
|
21.06.24
|EQS-News: Verschiebung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PVA TePla AGmehr Analysen
|17.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PVA TePla AG
|15,34
|1,19%