PVA TePla Aktie
WKN: 746100 / ISIN: DE0007461006
|
04.03.2026 16:58:53
EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Analysen zu PVA TePla AG
|19.02.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PVA TePla AG
|27,76
|-0,86%