WKN: 746100 / ISIN: DE0007461006

04.03.2026 16:58:53

EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.03.2026 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

04.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2285838  04.03.2026 CET/CEST

