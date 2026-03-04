EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.03.2026 / 16:58 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 19, 2026Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 19, 2026Address: https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

