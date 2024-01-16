EQS-AFR: PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024

Address:

PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 28, 2024Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 28, 2024Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 28, 2024Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 28, 2024Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 09, 2024Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 09, 2024Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

16.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

