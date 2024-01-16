|
EQS-AFR: PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
