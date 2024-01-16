16.01.2024 12:00:04

EQS-AFR: PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.pwo-group.com

 
