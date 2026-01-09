PWO Aktie
WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001
09.01.2026 13:00:04
EQS-AFR: PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/presse-und-investoren/mediacenter/berichte-und-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/
09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|www.pwo-group.com
2257638 09.01.2026 CET/CEST
