q.beyond Aktie
WKN: 513700 / ISIN: DE0005137004
|
10.03.2026 10:56:13
EQS-AFR: q.beyond AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: q.beyond AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
q.beyond AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2026
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2026
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2026
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2288856 10.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!