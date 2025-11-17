R. Stahl Aktie
EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
