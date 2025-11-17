R. Stahl Aktie

17.11.2025 11:00:14

EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.11.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports/

17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2223646  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

