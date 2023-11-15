|
15.11.2023 16:00:08
EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports/
15.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|www.r-stahl.com
1774389 15.11.2023 CET/CEST
