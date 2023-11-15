EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.11.2023 16:00:08

15.11.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com

 
