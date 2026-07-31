R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
|
31.07.2026 08:00:05
EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-ad-hoc-mitteilungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-ad-hoc-news/financial-reports/
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|LEI Code:
|5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372644 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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