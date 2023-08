EQS-AFR: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Release of Financial Reports

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report



01.08.2023 / 07:44 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.rbinternational.com/de/investoren/berichte/quartalsberichte/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer_569300561/contentbox/downloadlist_copy_co_776951404.download.html/2/Zwischenbericht%201_%20Halbjahr.pdf Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/reports/quarterly-reports/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer_19445301/contentbox/downloadlist_copy_co.download.html/2/Semi-Annual%20Report.pdf

01.08.2023 CET/CEST