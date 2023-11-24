|
24.11.2023 13:00:03
EQS-AFR: RATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RATIONAL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RATIONAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
