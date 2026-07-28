RATIONAL Aktie
WKN: 701080 / ISIN: DE0007010803
|
28.07.2026 10:25:23
EQS-AFR: RATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RATIONAL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RATIONAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RATIONAL AG
|Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
|86899 Landsberg am Lech
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rational-online.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K139N6UFJ1A758
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372634 28.07.2026 CET/CEST
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