28.09.2022 11:11:20
EQS-AFR: RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RAVENO Capital AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RAVENO Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: http://www.ravenocapital.de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: http://www.ravenocapital.de/investor-relations/
28.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|RAVENO Capital AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|www.ravenocapital.de
