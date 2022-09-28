Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 11:11:20

EQS-AFR: RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RAVENO Capital AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.09.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RAVENO Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: http://www.ravenocapital.de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: http://www.ravenocapital.de/investor-relations/

28.09.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RAVENO Capital AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.ravenocapital.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1452201  28.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452201&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

