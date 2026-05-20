Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
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20.05.2026 12:00:03
EQS-AFR: Readcrest Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Readcrest Capital AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Readcrest Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 24, 2026
Address: https://www.readcrest.com/de/investor-relations?news_type=financial-reports
20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329930 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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