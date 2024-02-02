EQS-AFR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.02.2024 19:35:57

Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.02.2024 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com

 
