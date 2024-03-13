|
13.03.2024 14:56:20
EQS-AFR: RENK Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RENK Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RENK Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications/#financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications/#financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RENK Group AG
|Gögginger Straße 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.renk.com
|
1858145 13.03.2024 CET/CEST
