13.03.2024 14:56:20

EQS-AFR: RENK Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RENK Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RENK Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2024 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RENK Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications/#financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications/#financial-reports

Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk.com

 
