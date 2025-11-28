RENK Aktie
EQS-AFR: RENK Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RENK Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RENK Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications
