15.01.2024 15:14:11
EQS-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|www.rheinmetall.com
