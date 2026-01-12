Rheinmetall Aktie
WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009
12.01.2026 16:27:34
EQS-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2026
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2026
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports
12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
