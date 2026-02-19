RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktie
EQS-AFR: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/finanzberichtag
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annualreport
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/interimreports
