EQS-AFR: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 26, 2026Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/finanzberichtag Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 26, 2026Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/geschaeftsbericht Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 26, 2026Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annualreport Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 06, 2026Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/zwischenberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 06, 2026Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/interimreports

