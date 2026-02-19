RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktie

WKN: 704230 / ISIN: DE0007042301

19.02.2026 17:03:03

EQS-AFR: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.02.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/finanzberichtag

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annualreport

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/zwischenberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/interimreports

19.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
Germany
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2278920  19.02.2026 CET/CEST

