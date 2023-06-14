14.06.2023 12:17:27

EQS-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.06.2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

Language: English
