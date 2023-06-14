|
14.06.2023 12:17:27
EQS-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/
14.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall SE
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1657131 14.06.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!