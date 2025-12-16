Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Aktie

16.12.2025 10:41:23

EQS-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.12.2025 / 10:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246468  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

