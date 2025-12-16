Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
EQS-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/
16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall SE
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
