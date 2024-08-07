|
07.08.2024 09:34:55
EQS-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenbericht-H1-2024
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-report-H1-2024
07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1963045 07.08.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu RWE AG St.
|05.08.24
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|05.08.24
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.24
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.24
|RWE Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.24
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
