07.08.2024 09:34:55

EQS-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2024 / 09:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenbericht-H1-2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-report-H1-2024

07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1963045  07.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963045&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RWE AG St.mehr Analysen

05.08.24 RWE Buy UBS AG
05.08.24 RWE Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.08.24 RWE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.07.24 RWE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.07.24 RWE Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RWE AG St. 31,92 0,54% RWE AG St.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie das deutsche Börsenbarometer zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am Donnerstag mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten