EQS-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-jahresabschluss-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-financial-statements-2025
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-geschaeftsbericht-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-annual-report-2025
