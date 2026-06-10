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10.06.2026 08:32:43

EQS-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

10.06.2026 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 17, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zahlungsbericht-2025

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 17, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-payment-report-2025

10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2342820  10.06.2026 CET/CEST

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