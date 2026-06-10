RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
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10.06.2026 08:32:43
EQS-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Payment report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 17, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zahlungsbericht-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 17, 2026
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-payment-report-2025
10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2342820 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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