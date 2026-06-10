EQS-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG



10.06.2026 / 08:32 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Report Type: Payment report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 17, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 17, 2026

Address:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 17, 2026Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zahlungsbericht-2025 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 17, 2026Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-payment-report-2025

10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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