SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001
|
10.02.2026 13:24:53
EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications
10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2274188 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
|
10.02.26
|EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
10.02.26
|EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
10.02.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.02.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
06.02.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26