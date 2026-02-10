SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

10.02.2026 13:24:53

EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.02.2026 / 13:24 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications

10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2274188  10.02.2026 CET/CEST

