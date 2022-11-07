EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.11.2022 17:38:42

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/interim-reports

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
