SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001
|
29.04.2026 15:10:53
EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318136 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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