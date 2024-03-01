|
01.03.2024 10:48:38
EQS-AFR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
