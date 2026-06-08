SAP Aktie
WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600
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08.06.2026 10:11:03
EQS-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 23, 2026
Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2026/sap-2026-halbjahresbericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 23, 2026
Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2026/sap-2026-half-year-report.pdf
08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341428 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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