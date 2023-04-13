|
13.04.2023 10:21:29
EQS-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sartorius AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: http://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/news-financial-publications-de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: http://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/news-financial-publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|
1606981 13.04.2023 CET/CEST
