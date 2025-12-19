Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
|
19.12.2025 10:00:03
EQS-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2026
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2026
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/
19.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com



2249108 19.12.2025 CET/CEST
