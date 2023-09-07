07.09.2023 10:39:33

EQS-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 21, 2023
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2022-2023

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 21, 2023
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2022-2023

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 22, 2024
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2023-2024

Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG
Niederkircher Straße 27
54294 Trier
Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com

 
