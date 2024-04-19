Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 10:53:37

EQS-AFR: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.04.2024 / 10:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag

 
