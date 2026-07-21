Schweizer Electronic Aktie
WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236
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21.07.2026 09:53:23
EQS-AFR: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte
21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|LEI Code:
|529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369224 21.07.2026 CET/CEST
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