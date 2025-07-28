Scout24 Aktie
WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80
28.07.2025 10:26:04
EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: http://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: http://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations
28.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2175270 28.07.2025 CET/CEST
|10.07.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
