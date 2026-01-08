EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026

