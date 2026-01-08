Scout24 Aktie
WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80
|
08.01.2026 09:55:14
EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations
08.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257084 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24
|
09:29
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen DAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
08.01.26
|EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
08.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: LUS-DAX beginnt Donnerstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen DAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)