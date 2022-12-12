|
12.12.2022 12:13:22
EQS-AFR: secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: secunet Security Networks AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_en.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_en.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230810_secunet_h1-22_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230810_secunet_h1-22_en.pdf
12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1510637 12.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!