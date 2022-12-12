EQS-AFR: secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: secunet Security Networks AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.12.2022

secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_en.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230324_secunet_gb-22_en.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 10, 2023Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230810_secunet_h1-22_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 10, 2023Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230810_secunet_h1-22_en.pdf

