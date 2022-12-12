12.12.2022 12:18:28

EQS-AFR: secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12.12.2022 / 12:18 CET/CEST
secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230511_secunet_q1-22_de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230511_secunet_q1-22_en.pdf

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/231109_secunet_q3-22_de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/231109_secunet_q3-22_en.pdf

Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstr. 58
45138 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.secunet.com

 
