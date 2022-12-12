|
12.12.2022 12:18:28
EQS-AFR: secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: secunet Security Networks AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230511_secunet_q1-22_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/230511_secunet_q1-22_en.pdf
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/231109_secunet_q3-22_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/02_Downloads/IR/Finanzpublikationen/2023/231109_secunet_q3-22_en.pdf
12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1510643 12.12.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!