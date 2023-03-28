|
28.03.2023 17:55:08
EQS-AFR: SFC Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SFC Energy AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SFC Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.sfc.com/investoren/hauptversammlung-2023/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://www.sfc.com/investoren/finanzen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://www.sfc.com/en/investors-sfc-energy-ag/finance/
28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|
1558103 28.03.2023 CET/CEST
