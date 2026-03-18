SFC Energy Aktie
WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578
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18.03.2026 09:00:03
EQS-AFR: SFC Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SFC Energy AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SFC Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.sfc.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.sfc.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.sfc.com/investors/financial-reports/
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2290348 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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18.03.26
|EQS-AFR: SFC Energy AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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