15.03.2024 14:11:19
EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/
15.03.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1860211 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
