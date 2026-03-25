SGL Carbon Aktie
WKN: 723530 / ISIN: DE0007235301
|
25.03.2026 16:23:53
EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
25.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2297880 25.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!