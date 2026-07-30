SGL Carbon Aktie
WKN: 723530 / ISIN: DE0007235301
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30.07.2026 11:03:13
EQS-AFR: SGL Carbon SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL Carbon SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/
30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL Carbon SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|LEI Code:
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374538 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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