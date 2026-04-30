EQS-AFR: SGL Carbon SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SGL Carbon SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



30.04.2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026

Address:

SGL Carbon SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 07, 2026Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 07, 2026Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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