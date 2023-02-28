EQS-AFR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.02.2023 10:59:26

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/

