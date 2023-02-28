|
28.02.2023 10:59:26
EQS-AFR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/
28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1570701 28.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|13:23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|68,24
|0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- DAX letztendlich knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten im Handelsverlauf Mut. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung verhalten. In den USA wagen sich die Anleger am Dienstag nicht so ganz aus der Reserve. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost.