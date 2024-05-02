|
02.05.2024 11:26:13
EQS-AFR: Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 16, 2024
Address: https://www.siemens.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 16, 2024
Address: https://www.siemens.com/financialreports
